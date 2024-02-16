Ooru Peru Bhairavakona LEAKED: Kavya Thapar's Film On Pirated Websites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Director Vi Anand and Sundeep Kishan have collaborated on a science fiction fantasy thriller named Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. On February 16, the film was released after a long wait and received rave reviews.

The female lead performers in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona are Kavya Thapar and Varsha Bollamma.

After 'Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada,' 'Okka Kshanam,' and 'Disco Raja,' there are great hopes for Vi Anand's fantasy thriller.

A man enters the world of Bhairavakona looking for a couple of answers that he needs but doesn't expect there will be any way out.

The fantasy thriller Ooru Peru Bhairavakona was pirated within three hours of its theatrical premiere. Internet pirates pirated Vi Anand's Sundeep Kishan movie fully.

The creators and ardent fans were devastated when links to the movie's piracy and pirated content appeared online as its good buzz increased.

This fantasy thriller starred Sundeep Kishan as Basava. It also stars Kavya Thapar, Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu, P Ravi Shankar, and Vadivukkarasi.

Peru Bhairavakona Team Vi Anand directed this Bhanu Bogavarapu-written story. Nandu Savirigana authored dialogues.

Anil Sunkara of AK Entertainment is presenting the picture, which Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta bankrolled under Hasya Movies.