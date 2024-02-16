'Champion Bowler Who Never Stops To Learn': Kumble Congratulates Ashwin On Historic 500Th Test Wicket

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kumble extends congratulations to Ashwin for his historic 500th Test wicket. Acknowledging a relentless learner and champion bowler, Anil Kumble extends his congratulations to @ashwinravi99 for achieving the monumental milestone of 500 Test wickets. It's truly gratifying to witness another Indian spinner joining this prestigious club.

Ravichandran Ashwin has remained a dedicated contributor to the Indian Cricket Team, primarily showcasing his skills in home conditions. Despite his consistent performance, former Indian skipper Anil Kumble expresses the view that Ashwin should have been given more opportunities to play Test matches for India in overseas conditions.

Typically, the Indian team has opted for Ravindra Jadeja in overseas conditions, with Ashwin primarily reserved for spin-friendly tracks away from India. Kumble emphasizes that Ashwin's abilities should not be confined to India alone, advocating for his inclusion in foreign pitches.

While discussing Ashwin's prowess outside India during the tea break on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test in Rajkot, Kumble asserts,“We talk about Ashwin in India, but don't forget Ashwin outside India is of high quality. I have always said that Ashwin should have played more outside India. The number of wickets Ashwin and Jadeja have produced in India, they should have been the first picks outside India. Ask Nick Knight if they would be comfortable facing Ashwin and Jadeja in tandem in England.”

Out of Ashwin's 98 Test matches, only 40 have taken place away from home, with the highest number being 12 matches in Australia. Apart from these, Ashwin has predominantly been part of the Indian squad in home conditions, featuring in 58 Test matches on home soil.

