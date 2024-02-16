7 Indian Breakfast Ideas For Saturday Morning

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven delicious Indian breakfast ideas perfect for a Saturday morning.
Egg Bhurji with Toast: Egg bhurji is a spicy scrambled egg dish made with sautéing onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices.
Aloo poori is a classic North Indian breakfast dish with deep-fried whole wheat bread (poori) served with spicy potato curry (aloo sabzi).
Idli is a steamed rice cake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, soft and fluffy in texture. Pair it with coconut chutney and sambar for a South Indian breakfast.
Paratha is a flaky, layered flatbread made from whole wheat flour, rolled out and pan-fried with ghee or oil.
A savoury porridge made from semolina, seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and vegetables.
A popular street food, poha is made from flattened rice, cooked with onions, peanuts, and various spices.
A South Indian favourite, masala dosa is a thin, crispy crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter, filled with a spicy potato filling.
