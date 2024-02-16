Apple Vision Pro Users Are Returning Gadget And Asking For Full Refund; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With great excitement, Apple debuted the Vision Pro headset, and according to sources, the firm received over two lakh pre-orders for the product. Select customers could purchase the headgear starting on February 2, and the majority of them were enthralled with the way the new technology appeared and functioned in real life.

However, it appears that the initial hype and frenzy around the product has subsided, as some purchasers of the $3,499 Vision Pro headset have returned the equipment and received a complete refund. A few purchasers of the headset have reported experiencing discomfort from it; some have even reported experiencing headaches and motion sickness. Others believe the headset is overpriced.

The ability to return the Vision Pro headset was made possible by Apple's 14-day return policy, which customers appear to be taking full advantage of. They appear to be purchasing the product, using it for more than a week, and then returning it to the closest Apple Store to receive a complete refund.

It makes sense that a first-generation mixed reality (XR) headset would have these drawbacks given the health problems that have plagued the majority of virtual reality (VR) headsets over the years. But since the majority of headsets don't cost more than $3,000 (about Rs. 2.40 lakh), Apple must ensure that its device is at least as good as its competitors. After barely ten minutes of use, the Vision Pro caused discomfort in those who tried it.

Without a question, Apple's headset vision is more focused on the future, and the platform itself shows potential. However, the buyer's consideration of the expensive price tag will inevitably factor in, which explains these reports of customers returning the headset before the refund period expires. Consumers must be informed of the headset's compatibility before making a purchase because the corporation has strict guidelines about who is and is not allowed to use it.