UN Report: Terror Groups Experience Unprecedented Freedom In Afghanistan, Raises Global Concerns

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Afghanistan has seen little change in terms of terrorism after the Taliban's forceful use of the military in 2021. The Democratic government was removed by the military action as the West including the US stayed there as a muted spectator. The number of terrorists has significantly gone up.

According to a United Nations report, the freedom experienced by terror groups has gone up significantly. Despite, the Taliban promising against that it has come out as a safe haven for the terrorists. ISI-K which is also known as Daesh saw an incredible rise in its members.



The report by Antonio Guterres exposed the Taliban and its unwillingness to control the outflow of terror on the soil. The ISI-K terror group had 2,200 fighters when the Taliban was still a fighting faction and a rolling one. The group has now gone through a vital transition which has seen the members going double.

The report read,“The security landscape in Afghanistan underwent a significant transformation on 15 August, when the Taliban swiftly captured 33 out of 34 provincial capitals, including Kabul. On the contrary, Member States are concerned that terrorist groups enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan than at any time.”

Daesh's comeback could haunt the Middle East as the memories are fresh of what they did during 2016 when they were at their peak. The group which was then known as ISIS created havoc by killing many foreign nationals for more coverage. It also took over several areas of Syria and Iraq.



The group now is focusing on taking over territory in eastern Afghanistan. But has recently seen an increase of foot soldiers from 2,200 to 4,000 which has left the United Nations in concern. The Taliban has provided a free hand to the terror groups operating from. It's soil.