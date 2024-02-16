Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION :

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.4 billion and operates 195 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

