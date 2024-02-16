Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUPELO, Miss., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid March 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024.
ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION :
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.4 billion and operates 195 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.
For more information, please visit or Renasant's IR site at .
| Contacts:
| For Media :
| For Financials :
|
| John S. Oxford
| James C. Mabry IV
|
| Senior Vice President
| Executive Vice President
|
| Chief Marketing Officer
| Chief Financial Officer
|
| (662) 680-1219
| (662) 680-1281
|
| ...
| ...
