Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Move Confidence Motion Today Despite Majority; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Despite holding a substantial majority with 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) presented a confidence motion on Friday, signaling a proactive stance amidst recent political tensions. This move follows Kejriwal's accusations against the BJP, alleging attempts to lure AAP MLAs and destabilize his government, which had sparked a series of legal and investigative actions.

The Delhi CM expressed his intention to bring a vote of confidence in the Delhi Assembly, a surprising move given the Aam Aadmi Party's significant majority. The announcement was made on X in Hindi, setting the stage for a discussion on the confidence motion scheduled for Saturday.

STF thwarts potential terror attack: Four time bombs seized in Muzaffarnagar, suspect arrested (WATCH)

CM Kejriwal's decision to seek a vote of confidence comes in the wake of his accusations against the BJP for attempting to "poach" AAP MLAs, alleging an offer of Rs 25 crore to seven legislators to switch sides. Additionally, he claimed that the BJP threatened his arrest in connection with the liquor policy case.

Responding to Kejriwal's allegations, the Delhi Police's crime branch issued a notice, urging the Chief Minister to join the probe and substantiate the poaching claims. Kejriwal was specifically asked to name the seven AAP MPs approached for the alleged defection.

The confidence motion also coincides with Kejriwal's upcoming appearance before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court related to the liquor policy case. The Enforcement Directorate, investigating the matter, has summoned the Chief Minister for the sixth time, citing intentional disobedience of previous summonses.

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi accuses Congress of corruption and impeding India's growth

Kejriwal's decision to seek a vote of confidence precedes a crucial court appearance, as the Enforcement Directorate intensifies its investigation into the liquor policy case. The legal developments underscore the complex political landscape in Delhi, with Kejriwal navigating both legislative challenges and legal scrutiny.