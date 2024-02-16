Former NFL Star Stephen Tulloch Launches Signature Cold Brew Coffee At Super Bowl And Nationwide Online Availability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stephen Tulloch, retired NFL veteran linebacker and Founder & CEO of Circle House Coffee, launched his signature coffee line at Super Bowl LVIII's“Taste of the NFL” event in Las Vegas.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL , USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Retired NFL linebacker and philanthropist Stephen Tulloch, known for his impressive 11-year pro football career with the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, and Philadelphia Eagles, kicked off the launch his "Signature 55" Coffee Line and“Good Vibes Nitro Cold Brew”, in spectacular fashion last week as a featured brand at the coveted“Taste of the NFL” event and“NFL Legends Lounge” at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas!Tulloch's signature coffee line, which now fuels the Detroit Lions and other NFL teams, was one of only three NFL player brands to be showcased at the 'Taste of the NFL' event in Vegas last week! (The other two featured brands were Shannon Sharpe's spirits brand and Charles Woodson's wine)NFL Legends from around the league also got the first taste of Tulloch's new Good Vibes Nitro Cold Brew, along with his Signature 55 Drip Coffee and Espresso, at the Super Bowl's 'NFL Legends Lounge'!Tulloch, who owns Circle House Coffee in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, took his Signature 55 coffee line products to Vegas last week to share with hundreds of other NFL Legends in attendance for Super Bowl LVIII. The launch included the debut of his new Canned“Good Vibes Nitro Cold Brew”, a velvety smooth, nitrogen-infused, canned gourmet cold brew product only a handful of roasters are successfully producing.The new signature coffee line, named after Tulloch's jersey number 55, celebrates the linebacker's love for gourmet coffee and creating positive change, with a portion of every product sale donated back to The Stephen Tulloch Foundation in support of local and global causes.Tulloch's Signature 55 Coffee, an aromatic medium-bodied blend with jasmine, hazelnut, and nectarine notes, is now available for purchase online (whole bean and ground) at . For each 12oz bag sold online, .55 cents will go directly to his charity foundation. The Good Vibes Nitro Cold Brew will also be available soon for online and bulk orders.During his NFL career, Tulloch discovered the power of coffee as a key element to fueling his day. His passion for the coffee business began prior to his retirement. He took business classes at Stanford University, University of Michigan, and the University of Miami, and attended coffee school in Seattle to hone his craft during the off season.A Miami, Florida native and graduate of Miami Killian Senior High School, Tulloch played college football at North Carolina State University and was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 4th round of the 2006 NFL Draft. His 11-year NFL career included starting positions with the Tennessee Titans (2006-2010), the Detroit Lions (2011-2015), and the Philadelphia Eagles (2016) before his retirement in 2017.Beyond the field, Tulloch's generous spirit and dedication to community service earned him the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Community Service Team Award four times. Through his foundation, he has championed a multitude of causes close to his heart, from supporting underprivileged kids to aiding those affected by cancer, even building the Mercedes B. Tulloch Infant School in his mother's hometown of Westmoreland, Jamaica, in her honor.As the owner of Circle House Coffee in Fort Lauderdale, the retired NFL pro has harnessed his passion to bring people together over a great cup of coffee, while raising awareness for local and worldwide causes, tackling them“one sip at a time” through the Stephen Tulloch Foundation.For online ordering and more information, visit .For media inquiries, contact Sherrie Handrinos at ... or 734-341-6859.About Stephen TullochStephen Tulloch, a Miami, Florida native, attended Miami Killian Senior High School. Stephen was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 4th round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He played college football at North Carolina State University and was also a member of the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles before retiring from the NFL in 2017.While playing in the NFL, he started the Stephen Tulloch Foundation; giving back to underprivileged kids and helping people affected by cancer. The four-time Walter Payton Man of the Year Community Service Team Award recipient has a passion for giving back and paying it forward. Some of his projects include treating 55 kids affected by Cancer to every home game, adopting families for the holidays, authoring a children's book“The Little Linebacker” Story of Determination, and building a school in his mother's hometown of Westmoreland, Jamaica, named the Mercedes B. Tulloch infant school in honor of his mother Mercedes Tulloch.During his 11-year NFL career, Tulloch found coffee to be the key to fueling his day. Now the owner of Circle House Coffee in Florida, he created the coffee shop's concept to bring people together and raise awareness for both local and global needs. Since 2018, his Circle House Coffee has raised thousands of dollars in conjunction with the Stephen Tulloch Foundation for various local non-profits around South Florida. In 2024, Tulloch launched his own“Signature 55” coffee line, which will continue giving back to charitable causes through The Stepen Tulloch Foundation.

