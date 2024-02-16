IND Vs ENG, 3Rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Dedicates Historic 500Th Test Wicket To His Father

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ravichandran Ashwin, a stalwart of Indian cricket, expressed gratitude by dedicating his monumental 500th wicket to his father. This heartfelt gesture recognizes the unwavering support that has fueled Ashwin's remarkable cricketing journey. Join us in celebrating this emotional milestone as Ashwin pays tribute to his father, encapsulating the essence of dedication and the vital role of family support in the dynamic world of sports.

On the second day of the match, a series of significant events unfolded. Anderson made an impactful start by dismissing nightwatchman Kuldeep, caught behind on just four runs. In the subsequent over, Ravindra Jadeja left the field, caught by Joe Root in his follow-through. India crossed the 350-run milestone in the 98th over. During Session 1, the scoreboard displayed IND - 353/7 in 100 overs, featuring Jurel at 10* and Ashwin at 12*. A moment of contention arose as England was awarded five penalty runs when Ashwin ran onto the pitch while seeking a quick run. Jurel and Ashwin then built a resilient 50-run partnership for the 8th wicket.

By Lunch on Day 1, IND had reached 388/7 in 113 overs, with Jurel at 31* and Ashwin at 25*. Post-lunch, Jurel got a lifeline when dropped on 32 by Pope off Hartley, and India reached the 400-run mark in the 117th over. However, despite a spirited partnership, both Ashwin and Jurel fell for 37 and 46, respectively, to Rehan Ahmed in a single spell during Session 2.

The session concluded with IND at 434/9 in 128 overs, featuring Bumrah at 17* and Siraj at 2*. A dramatic moment occurred when a close LBW call against Siraj was overturned with the help of DRS, and England wasted a review on a leg-side delivery. Wood dismissed Bumrah on 26, bringing India's innings to a close at 445 in 130.5 overs, with Sharma and Jadeja contributing scores of 131 and 112, respectively.

During the Tea break, ENG scored 31/0 in 6 overs, trailing India by 414 runs. Crawley and Duckett showcased their partnership skills, reaching a 50-run mark in just 8.4 overs. The momentum shifted as Ashwin achieved a historic milestone, claiming his 500th Test wicket by dismissing Crawley on 15. England reached 100 in the 17th over, with Duckett continuing to shine. Session 3 saw ENG at 137/1 in 23 overs, featuring Duckett at 97* and Pope at 18*. Duckett and Pope celebrated a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. Duckett achieved his century in 88 deliveries.

Siraj dismissed Ollie Pope for 39 with the help of DRS. England reached 200 in 34 overs, and India wasted a review against Duckett off Bumrah for LBW in the last over. Duckett and Root remained unbeaten until stumps, with ENG at 207/2 in 35 overs, trailing India by 238 runs.

Also Read:

AB de Villiers turns 40: Revisiting top 10 knocks by the G.O.A.T