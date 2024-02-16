Trump Sparks Crisis In Europe: UK, France Urged To Unveil Collective 'Nuclear Shield' Against Russia

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former US President Donald Trump has sparked a security crisis in Europe after his comments on the NATO alliance. The Republican leader hit out at the NATO countries for not spending enough and relying on the US for security. His comments have sparked fear in the European Union suggesting that they might be on their own come November.

The German finance minister has suggested that the UK and France, who are the only countries with Nuclear weapons in Europe, create a collective 'Nuclear Shield' to protect against any adversary. The comments come after Donald Trump's remarks that said if the NATO countries don't spend 2 percent of their nation's GDP on defence then he'll "allow Russia to do whatever the hell they want to do”.

European Union leaders have already expressed their fears if Donald Trump comes back to power in Washington DC this year. German finance minister Christian Lindner suggested that France and the UK make collective efforts to create a Nuclear Shield for collective security as Russia could make its move if Trump gets elected.

He wrote in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper,“Under what political and financial conditions would Paris and London be prepared to maintain or expand their strategic capabilities for collective security? When it comes to peace and freedom in Europe, we must not shy away from these difficult questions.”

France, despite being part of NATO, has its own nuclear command structure which is different from the NATO command structure. However, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that he would be open to tweaking the command structure to accommodate European interests as well, something which has been portrayed by almost all previous French Presidents as well.