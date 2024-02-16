HERBALIFE AND LA GALAXY UNVEIL 2024 JERSEY AHEAD OF OPENING SEASON MATCH AGAINST INTER MIAMI CF AT DIGNITY HEALTH SPORTS PARK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Herbalife to Launch Social Media Contest Giving Fans a Chance to Win Two Tickets to the Match

Herbalife and the LA Galaxy introduced the club's new 2024 jersey – the Angeleno Kit – in advance of their 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, which will kick-off on February 25th at Dignity Health Sports Park with a highly-awaited match against Inter Miami CF. Herbalife has sponsored the Galaxy's jersey for 17 consecutive seasons, the longest-running jersey sponsorship in MLS history. The Company also serves as the club's official nutrition partner, nourishing player performance on and off the field. To bring the excitement surrounding the match to soccer fans near and far, Herbalife has launched a series of interactive components, including the "Let's Go Galaxy" social media contest, launching on February 19 on Instagram .

LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig sports the club's 2024 jersey unveiled by Herbalife and the LA Galaxy on February 16th. Herbalife has sponsored the Galaxy's jersey for 17 consecutive seasons, the longest-running jersey sponsorship in MLS history.

"We are incredibly proud to continue supporting the LA Galaxy in their endeavors as their long-time partner, and we are excited they have secured an opening match of this caliber that brings our independent distributors, LA Galaxy players, and the fans such energy and excitement," said Humbi Calleja, vice president and general manager of Herbalife North America. "We look forward to igniting that excitement on a global level through our social media campaign that enables fans and communities worldwide to be part of the experience."

Available on Herbalife's Instagram page (@HerbalifeUSA ) from

February 19th through February 22nd, the "Let's Go Galaxy" social media contest will award two tickets to the LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami CF match and two brand new LA Galaxy jerseys. Additionally, Herbalife has developed an interactive filter

that enables Galaxy fans to sport the brand new LA Galaxy jersey in preparation for the much-anticipated match.

"We are thrilled to present the LA Galaxy's newest primary kit – the Angeleno Kit – ahead of our 29th season in Major League Soccer where our valued partner, Herbalife, will be featured in the front of our jersey for the 17th consecutive season," said President of Business Operations & Chief Operating Officer, Tom Braun. "As the longest-standing jersey sponsorship in MLS history, Herbalife is a brand our players and staff use and represent on and off the field. We look forward to wearing this new primary kit to open our season on February 25 against Inter Miami at Dignity Health Sports Park."

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF ) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, please visit

Herbalife

and follow on Instagram

@HerbalifeUSA .

About the LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer's most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters' Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun on the business operations side and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz on the soccer operations side, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Riqui Puig, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing LA over the team's 29 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit .

