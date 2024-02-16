Final Stage Of Pandoshi (PAMBO) Presale Nearly Complete, 85% Of Tokens Already Sold

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pandoshi (PAMBO) presale is swiftly approaching its conclusion, with an impressive 85% of the tokens already claimed by eager investors. This marks a pivotal moment in the project's journey, as it transitions from the presale phase to broader market availability. Pandoshi, distinguished by its innovative approach within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, has captivated the crypto community's interest, translating into significant presale success. As the final phase nears its end, the anticipation for Pandoshi's next steps and its impact on the crypto space continues to build, signaling a promising future for both the project and its backers.





Pandoshi (PAMBO): Final Phase Near Completion

Pandoshi is rapidly gaining recognition in the cryptocurrency sphere, having successfully raised over $5.5 million within a few weeks, showcasing the community's trust in its vision. This project aligns closely with the core ideals of blockchain technology, such as decentralization, privacy, and self-sovereignty, serving as an ideal example of a decentralized, user-led initiative.

This ecosystem is supported by various decentralized features, including a Layer-2 network based on Proof of Stake, a decentralized exchange, a secure wallet that users manage themselves, interactive Metaverse games, and Pandoshi University for educational content, alongside crypto-friendly prepaid cards, all operating without the necessity for KYC procedures.

The value of the cryptocurrency has seen a remarkable surge of 500% since the start of its presale, climbing from $0.002 to $0.01 in its latest and last phase, indicating a robust interest and demand from the market. Such a growth path places Pandoshi as an attractive investment option for individuals seeking a gateway into the cryptocurrency arena.

The team has also disclosed their intention to introduce the Pandachain testnet during the phase 5 presale period. This action will further showcase the team's expertise and their enduring dedication to the project.

--br->

PAMBO, the ecosystem's main utility token, is utilized within PandaChain, Metaverse gaming, and Pandoshi University, gaining value through a buy-and-burn strategy aimed at reducing its overall supply. This deflationary approach continues until 80% of the supply is eliminated, making PAMBO obtainable either by purchase or through active participation in Pandoshi's initiatives.

Furthermore, Pandoshi has introduced BAMBOO, a governance token that empowers the community to influence the project's direction. BAMBOO, an inflationary token with no supply cap, can be earned by staking PAMBO tokens. This staking process rewards users with Shares, ensuring a democratic distribution of influence within the community. BAMBOO tokens used in governance decisions are also removed from circulation, underlining their exclusive governance function.

BAMBOO's primary role is in governance, yet it offers holders the flexibility to trade on the open market. Pandoshi recently announced plans to launch the beta version of the Pandoshi Wallet for Android and iOS, a significant step forward that aligns with the presale activities, initially supporting EVM-compatible chains with future plans to include non-EVM chains.

The project's focus on open-source development and community engagement is drawing attention from investors who prioritize privacy and decentralization. The upcoming release of the non-custodial Pandoshi Wallet on GitHub for full open-source access highlights the project's commitment to transparency and collaborative development, reinforcing its stance as a true advocate for decentralized finance principles.

Click Here To Take Part In Pandoshi Presale

Visit the links below for more information about Pandoshi (PAMBO):

Website:

Whitepaper:

CONTACT: Andrew Fitzer pixelpulseads-at-gmail