Pistol Ace Manu Bhaker Shoots Yet Another World Cup Medal In Granada

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Women's pistol ace Manu Bhaker, a former youth Olympic champion, struck bronze in the women's 10m air pistol at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 10M in Granada, Spain. This is her fifth individual career World Cup stage medal.

Manu qualified for the eight-woman final with a score of 576, which gave her fourth spot in the 54-strong field. Compatriot Rhythm Sangwan shot 580 to top the field. In the final, Manu shot 215.1 to settle for bronze as Poland's Claudia Bres won gold with a score of 236.2.

Rhythm finished eighth in the final even as Mexican Andrea Ibarra won silver. Anuradha Devi's 565 gave her the 32nd spot overall.

Sarabjot Singh was the best Indian in the men's 10m air pistol with a qualification round score of 581 giving him ninth position officially. Ujjwal Malik and Ravinder Singh shot 579 and 573 respectively. Varun Tomar and Sagar Dangi shooting as RPO (Ranking Points Only) shooters registered scores of 582 and 579 respectively.

A 34-member Indian contingent is taking part in the World Cup which has junior and senior 10m air gun competitions on schedule. India had picked up nine medals including four gold in the junior events earlier. Manu has now helped India reach double figures.

--IANS

bsk/