BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES DECEMBER EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY MAGAZINE, AI MAGAZINE AND DATA CENTRE MAGAZINE

Technology Magazine , AI Magazine and Data Centre Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from AWS, Fujtisu and Etix Everywhere.

BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Technology Magazine , AI Magazine and Data Centre Magazine . These publications are highly regarded within the Tech, AI, and Cloud sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Matt Schwartz of AWS about driving cloud innovation with SAP.

"We see consistently that customers with the most complex performance, security and reliability requirements bet on AWS, including SAP themselves" says Schwartz.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from J.P. Morgan, SAP, The Georgia Institute of Technology, and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 Technology Leaders.

AI Magazine



This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Krista Griggs from Fujitsu about how the company is leading digital transformation in fintech.

"Keeping pace with the rate of innovation can be a challenge... my job isn't necessarily delivering that change, but rather moving blockers out of the way" says Griggs.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from TELUS, GFT Group, Iron Mountain, and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 AI Startups.

Data Centre Magazine



This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Louis Blanchot, Group CEO at Etix Everywhere, about how the edge data centre pioneer and leader is taking its successful formula from France to Southeast Asia.

"Edge data centres provide customers with access to a lot of solutions to develop their hybrid cloud infrastructure, but also what we see is that there are more and more services that require low latency - for example, autonomous vehicle, IoT, streaming, gaming, all these new trends," says Blanchot.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Iron Mountain, IXAfrica, Leading Edge Data Centres, and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 Data Centre Consultants.

You can visit Technology Magazine , AI Magazine and Data Centre Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing technology industry.

technology

industry.

