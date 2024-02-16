Delhi: Man Robbed Of Rs 81 Lakh At Gunpoint, Shots Fired

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) A 47-year-old man was robbed of Rs 81 lakh here at gunpoint by three unidentified men, who also fired in the air, an official said on Friday, adding the incident took place in Delhi's Narela area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said that on Friday, a call was received at 4.11 p.m., regarding three persons robbing the victim identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Safiyabad, Narela, at gunpoint and firing was also reported near the Axis Bank in the area.

Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot, where the victim, who works as 'Arthiya' (commission agent) in Narela Anaj Mandi, narrated the incident and stated that three persons chased him on a white TVS Apache bike.

"They robbed him of Rs 81 lakh at gunpoint. He had just withdrawn the money from the Axis bank branch and had started on his scooty. On resisting, one of the assailants hit him with a pistol butt on his face and fired in the air to scare him. Thereafter they took his black bag and drove away towards Bhorgarh," said the DCP.

The DCP further said that CCTVs are being scanned in this incident and a case under sections 394, 397 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 27 Arms Act is being registered at Narela Police station and investigation is in progress.

