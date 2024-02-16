(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Winners celebrated for impact on safety, sustainability and performance

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab") today announced the winners of the 2024 Geotab Innovation Awards, which recognize organizations that are leading the way in their use of connected vehicle technology and data insights to drive better outcomes for business, people and the planet. The awards were presented at Geotab Connect 2024 in Las Vegas - a premier event for the fleet industry focused on connected vehicles, data intelligence, AI and sustainability.

Geotab Announces 2024 Geotab® Innovation Awards Recognizing Best Use of Data Intelligence (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

This year, Geotab introduced a new category of awards. The first-ever nomination-based Geotab Awards of Excellence, including the Safety Champion and Maintenance Champion categories, were presented in addition to the Innovation Awards for Sustainability, Productivity and Excellence. The number of Safety Champion nominations received from across the globe and high enthusiasm in the award's first year signals the industry's strong commitment to driver and road safety.

"Geotab congratulates the winners of the 2024 Innovation Awards. These fleets go above and beyond in their use of data insights to address challenges, drive greater efficiency and resiliency, demonstrating the transformative and positive impact of a data-driven strategy on the bottom line, for people and the planet," said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO, Geotab.

The winners of the 2024 Geotab Innovation Awards are:

Excellence Award:



ENMAX (Small-Med)

J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. (Enterprise)

City of Raleigh (Public sector, Small-Med) Connecticut Department of Administrative Services | Fleet Operations (Public sector, Large)

Sustainability Award:



Air Liquide

Alliant Energy (Enterprise)

City of Austin (Public sector, Small-Med) California Department of General Services (Public sector, Large)

Productivity Award:



Brink's Canada Limited (Small-Med)

Idealease (Enterprise)

City of Toronto (Public sector, Small-Med) Texas Department of Transportation (Public sector, Large)

2024 Geotab Awards of Excellence winners:

Safety Champion - Excellence in Safety:

Missouri Department of Transportation

Maintenance Champion

- Excellence in Maintenance:

Idealease

Launched in 2023, the Geotab Innovation Awards recognize organizations that go above and beyond in their use of Geotab solutions, showing what's possible for data-driven connected vehicle management. The winners are scored based on their implementation and performance compared to similar fleets. The Geotab Awards of Excellence (Safety Champion and Maintenance Champion) are based on nominations by Geotab partners, customers and industry peers. The judging panel considered performance, management, innovation and impact in determining a winner.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics - vehicle and asset tracking - solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics - solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit , follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.