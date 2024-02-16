IBN Announces The Latest Episode Of The Gotstocks Podcast Featuring Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VMAR Stands at the Threshold of a Major Market Boom in the Boating Space

The raucous rumble of combustion engines is fading, systematically replaced by the high-performance hum of electric propulsion that's transforming every aspect of transport. Electric cars have moved mainstream with both automakers and upstarts offering multiple mobility options. Now another market is being disrupted, as sleek electric boats glide across the water leaving nothing but a whisper of ripples in their wake.

This surge in electrification isn't just about a clean and green conscience; it's about performance, convenience and a technological transition in mobility that may be as profound as the shift from the horse to the horseless carriage. The producer of the world's most powerful and most technically advanced electric outboard motor on the market today, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) (Profile ), is a recognized global leader, innovator and disruptive force in the electrification of recreational boating.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies is a leader in the marine industry's shift to electric propulsion and is at the vanguard of this transformation. The company's pioneering E-Motion(TM) outboard powertrain system represents a significant leap in marine technology. As a champion of ecofriendly electric powerboats, the company is not just participating in the industry's evolution, it is driving it. The company's Flagship E-Motion(TM) 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric, purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high-efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric-motor design utilizing extensive control software. VMAR's E-Motion and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to its boats result in far greater enhanced performance in general as well as higher speeds, longer range and a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (“ICE”) motorboat.

