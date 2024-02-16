Crumbl Unveils New Cookie In Collaboration With Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crumbl partners with Olivia Rodrigo to present Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie

Two chilled purple vanilla cookies sandwiched around delicious layers of triple-berry jam and light vanilla buttercream, rolled in colorful star-studded sprinkles, and topped with a star cutout.

The cookie will be available during each of the sold out GUTS World Tour North America stops at nearby Crumbl locations.

- Sawyer Hemsely, Chief Branding Officer and co-founder of CrumblLINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crumbl proudly announces its partnership with 3x GRAMMY® award winning singer / songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, unveiling the exclusive Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie. The cookie, inspired by Olivia's 2024 GUTS Tour, will embark on a journey across North America, elevating the experience for fans at select Crumbl locations.Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS CookieOlivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie is made up of two chilled purple vanilla cookies sandwiched around delicious layers of triple-berry jam and light vanilla buttercream, rolled in colorful star-studded sprinkles, and topped with a star cutout.This partnership brings together culinary possibilities and artistic inspiration. As Olivia Rodrigo performs on stages across North America, fans can enhance their tour experience with this special collaboration."We are thrilled with this partnership introducing Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie, a unique treat inspired by her remarkable music," says Sawyer Hemsely, Chief Branding Officer and co-founder of Crumbl. "This collaboration marks a celebration of creativity and flavor, bringing fans a memorable experience that perfectly combines music and the Crumbl experience."Follow the Tour, Follow the CookieOlivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie will be available starting February 19th in stores surrounding Palm Desert, California, to celebrate the first performance of the GUTS World Tour on February 23rd. During each of the consecutive sold out North America GUTS World Tour stops, this specialty cookie will be featured as the seventh offering on Crumbl's weekly menu. The cookie can be found exclusively at locations within an hour of her performances.Once the most anticipated tour of the year concludes in August, Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie will become available at all Crumbl locations across the US and Canada from August 19th to 24th, as part of the weekly menu lineup.Fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie can stay updated on tour locations and cookie availability via the Crumbl App and Crumbl's social media channels (@crumblcookies).Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie GiveawayAs part of the Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie partnership with Crumbl, one lucky fan will win a trip and tickets to the Salt Lake City concert, and a box of Crumbl Cookies signed by Olivia. Watch for information on Crumbl's Instagram channel (@crumblcookies).About CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 950 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl's iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don't miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.

