Bengaluru Open 2024: India’S Sumit Nagal Enters Semifinals With Straight Sets Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 15 (IANS) Second-seed Sumit Nagal of India continued his sensational unbeaten run to enter the singles quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open 2024, Adam Walton in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open 2024 being played at the KSLTA Tennis Stadium here on Friday. Nagal, who won the ATP Challenger title in Chennai last week, was in total control of the last-eight round clash on Centre Court, packing off Walton 7-5, 6-2.

The second-seeded Indian star, who broke into the world top-100 after a title triumph in Chennai last week, was tested by Walton in the opening set but kept his composure under pressure to register an easy win.

Nagal gave the local crowd, which had waited till late in the evening to see him in action, a lot to cheer for. The 26-year-old looked comfortable at the start of the match as he opened up a 4-1 lead before Walton staged a fightback. However, Nagal relied on his groundstrokes to pocket the set 7-5. The second set was a lot smoother affair as the Indian broke his opponent twice to wrap the match in 2 hours and six minutes.

Earlier on Thursday, the World No.98 Nagal defeated Anthony Wong in straight sets. Wong put up a better fight in the second set, breaking Nagal in the fifth game. But the Indian player responded by breaking back his opponent's serve without dropping a single point immediately to draw level. He then made the most of his experience to keep the 19-year-old Hong Kong player at bay to close out the set and match four games later.

