Australia's Award-Winning Americana/Bluegrassers The Stetson Family Announce New CD, THE STARS, IF YOU LOOK CLOSELY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Stetson Family Credit: Bree Hartley

The Stars, If You Look Closely

The Band's Fourth Album Releases on April 19 - New Single,“The Other Side,” Available For DJ Download Via AirPlay Direct

- Claudio Giuliani, Buscadero Magazine, ItalyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Australia's award-winning Americana/Bluegrass band, The Stetson Family , announces the release of their fourth album, coming on April 19. THE STARS, IF YOU LOOK CLOSELY features 11 intriguing original songs, with a mixture of up-tempos and ballads along with the instrumental,“Nightfall.” Ern Rose, the legendary producer and engineer behind many iconic projects (The Little River Band, Renee Geyer, Daddy Cool), mixed and co-produced the album with lead vocalist, Nadine Budge. Their new single,“The Other Side,” is available now for DJ download Via AirPlay Direct .Known for creating a spirited and freewheeling sound, the Melbourne-based group was formed in 2008. The Stetson Family is comprised of Budge (lead vocals, guitar, resonator guitar), John Bartholomeusz (guitar, harmonies, lead guitar), Colin Swan (banjo, harmonies), Luke Richardson (double bass), and Greg Field (mandolin and fiddle). It's been nine years since their last album, TRUE NORTH. But like a slow train coming, THE STARS, IF YOU LOOK CLOSELY is a welcome sight for the band's loyal fans. The album is available for pre-save now.Illuminating and insightful songwriting is found throughout the project. The title track was released as a single last Fall and put The Stetson Family back on the charts. It boasted impeccable instrumentation, full-throated vocals, and brought a message of hope to the lost. The newest radio offering,“The Other Side,” is a groove-based mid-tempo about never giving up.“Dollar In My Hand” kicks off with a haunting mandolin riff and Budge's gritty vocal brings a sense of danger to this warning against greed and corruption.“Better Left Unsaid” tells of heartache and loss – as it plumbs the depths of despair the human heart can reach.“Brother” offers a dose of devotion and support as it reaffirms the belief that blood will always be thicker than water.Track ListingThe Stars, If You Look Closely (A. Carswell, N. Budge)The Other Side (J. Bartholomeusz, N. Budge)Dollar In My Hand (J. Bartholomeusz)Lonesome Valley (J. Bartholomeusz)Nightfall (N. Budge)Better Left Unsaid (N. Budge)Heading West (J. Bartholomeusz, N. Budge)Brother (N. Budge)Angel's Hand (A. Carswell, N. Budge, The Stetson Family)Make Me Ashes (N. Budge)Mama's Gonna Take You Home (J. Bartholomeusz)ABOUT THE STETSON FAMILYBudge, Bartholomeusz and Swan were previously members of the '80s synth-pop band Schizo Scherzo. A chance meeting 15 years after the group's dissolution found them bonding again, this time over the music of Oh Brother, Where Art Thou. Instruments came out, voices harmonized, Bartholomeusz's childhood friend Andy Carswell came into the picture and, soon after, original songs started flowing. They were then joined by Luke Richardson on double bass and, following Carswell's 2016 passing, Greg Field came on board with mandolin and fiddle. Together, they create an Americana/Bluegrass/Folk soundscape that resonates globally. Four albums down the track and the band still revels in playing to audiences around the country.

MARTHA MOORE

so much MOORE media

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

The Other Side