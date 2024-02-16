K'taka BJP Legislator Praises CM Siddaramaiah Over Budget

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 16 (IANS) Much to the chagrin of his party members, former Karnataka minister and BJP legislator S.T. Somashekhar on Friday praised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the Budget presented in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters here, Yeshwanthpur MLA Somashekhar said: "A good budget has been presented in connection with the development of Bengaluru. I will congratulate CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar."

"Stress has been given to drinking water, garbage management, traffic, white topping, and flyover development. I will thank the government for the Budget. I will not comment on those who have been objecting to the state budget. It is their personal point of view and I won't comment on that," he maintained.

According to sources, Somashekhar's moves have been causing severe embarrassment to the BJP-JD-S alliance.

He has also been maintaining a distance from the activities of the BJP party.

Somashekhar did not flaunt a saffron shawl when all BJP legislators came wearing saffron shawls to the assembly on the first day of the session.

Somashekhar had recently campaigned for Congress candidate in the MLC election.

His proximity to Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is an open secret.

Somashekhar joined the BJP through "operation lotus" in 2019 from the Congress.

--IANS

mka/pgh