Wine Of Moldova's Inaugural Appearance At Vinexpo Paris 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighteen of Moldova's
wineries
attended
Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris 2024
in a historical
premiere
for the country, with visitor and exhibitor numbers climbing to 41,253 and 4,070 respectively in 2024.
The three day event culminated in a
Wine of Moldova
masterclass hosted by
H.E.
the Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to France, Corina Călugăru,
Stefan Iamandi, Director of the National Vine and Wine Office, and journalist Robert Joseph, discussing the importance of Moldova's
'10 Revolutionary Years of Building a National Wine Brand' .
Continue Reading
Ștefan Iamandi, Director of the Office of Vine and Wine of Moldova and Robert Joseph, journalist, consultant and winemaker at Vinexpo Paris 2024 (PRNewsfoto/Wine of Moldova)
Representatives of the Moldovan wineries reunited under the country brand Wine of Moldova at Vinexpo Paris 2024 (PRNewsfoto/Wine of Moldova)
H.E. the Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to France, Corina Călugăru, Stefan Iamandi, Director of the National Vine and Wine Office, and journalist Robert Joseph hosting Wine of Moldova's masterclass at Vinexpo Paris 2024 (PRNewsfoto/Wine of Moldova)
H.E. the Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to France, Corina Călugăru greeting Moldovan wineries' representatives attending Vinexpo Paris 2024 (PRNewsfoto/Wine of Moldova)
Wine of Moldova tasting during the masterclass organized at Vinexpo Paris 2024 (PRNewsfoto/Wine of Moldova)
"What we are experiencing today is an opportunity. In the next decade, we might not speak of a revolution but of a transformation or reinvention, especially in the Moldovan wine industry," said Ambassador Corina Călugăru.
She continued: "Moldova is a country of rich heritage with hardworking people. Our achievements in wine industry are a testament to political and international support, but most importantly, to the dedication of our wine producers and the resilience of our people. This, I believe, is the cornerstone of our progress."
Meanwhile, Ștefan Iamandi outlined the nation's continuing success in export markets, as premium Moldovan wines gain traction abroad.
"After '10 Revolutionary Years of Building a National Wine Brand' Moldova's wine exports have tripled in value to western countries" he said.
Robert Joseph also observed that "people have fallen in love with Moldovan wine and are telling other people about it, however, it's not easy to make your voice heard. So, Moldova really is just starting down the road."
Participating wineries have described Wine Paris 2024 as a "great opportunity to stand alongside the biggest producers."
Media Contact - Parascovia Ignat, [email protected] , +373 22 105 560
Photo -
Photo -
Photo -
Photo -
Photo -
SOURCE Wine of Moldova
MENAFN16022024003732001241ID1107861981
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.