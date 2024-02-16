Carewell Celebrates The Heart Of Caregiving With 2024 Caregiver Award Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Awards celebrate selfless individuals caring for loved ones and uplifting communities

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carewell , the leading e-commerce resource for caregivers, today announced the winners of its 2024 Carewell Caregiver Awards, celebrating caregivers' compassion, selflessness and devotion. The Caregiver Awards, which recognize the diversity of caregiver relationships beyond traditional ones, are sponsored by Attends, a leader in adult incontinence products.

In the United States, nearly 25% of adults and over 50% of those in their 40s find themselves navigating the complex responsibilities of the 'sandwich generation,' simultaneously caring for both a child and a parent. Most of these caregivers are women, while two-thirds are employed full or part-time and a disproportionate amount come from lower-income households. Caregivers show unwavering commitment, investing their time and effort while overcoming challenges to ensure their loved one's comfort and well-being.

To recognize the many forms of caregiving, the Caregiver Awards had six varying categories, with $10,000 in total prizes categories and winners included:



Parent Caregiver Award:

Stephanie Stanley, for her dedication as the full-time caregiver to her son Peyton, who faces severe health challenges.

Companion Caregiver Award:

Jason Castro, for his compassion and support for his girlfriend with cerebellar hypoplasia.

Veteran Caregiver Award: Andre Morrow, for his care for his 91-year-old Marine Corps veteran father, who has dementia.

Community Builder Award: Jessica Ronne, the founder of the Lucas Project, which provides recognition, respite and resources to family caregivers of those with special needs.

Family Caregiver Award: Sara Mason, for her dedication to caring for her grandmother, who is in stage six of Alzheimer's disease. Caregiver of the Year: Karen Yingling, for providing care for her mother, who has battled dementia and Alzheimer's for over 20 years.

"These Awards celebrate the amazing people who pour their hearts into caring for loved ones, showing incredible compassion every single day," said Bianca Padilla, CEO of Carewell. "From family bonds to chosen connections, these awards recognize the diverse relationships that exist between caregivers and care recipients. We celebrate each of our six winners, whose unwavering commitment makes a world of difference. Your stories are an inspiration to us all!"

This year's panel of judges was composed of six caregiving advocates within the Carewell community. Judges played an instrumental role in understanding the challenges that come with caregiving- using their expertise to evaluate nominations and applying their insight to select the six winners.

"Carewell has created a tight-knit community of compassionate individuals with shared experiences, offering advice and insight at a time when caregivers may feel isolated," said Jacquelyn Revere, caregiver, brand ambassador, and awards judge. "I'm honored to be a part of this community and elated to celebrate these devoted individuals."

"It is a privilege to partner with Carewell on its mission to recognize and uplift the caregivers who give their all while juggling so much day in and day out," said Jeff Dietrich, Attends Director of Marketing. "We're committed to helping users sleep comfortably through the night while maintaining discretion and dignity, offering caregivers peace of mind that they are providing their loved ones with the best products available."

About Carewell

Carewell is the leading e-commerce marketplace designed to improve the lives of caregivers and their families. With more than 10,500 affordable and expert-vetted home health products, 24/7 customer support, and a library of resources, we simplify the shopping experience and provide personalized service to make caregivers' lives easier and help people age gracefully. Founded in 2017 by Bianca Padilla and Jon Magolnick after experiencing the lack of support available to caregivers, Carewell was named one of Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Companies in Retail of 2021; included in Forbes' Top 100 Most Customer-Centric Companies of 2022, and ranked 74th on the Inc. 5000 2021 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information on Carewell, please visit Carewell.

