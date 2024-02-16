5G Iot Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

5G IoT Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's 5G IoT Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“5G IoT Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the 5g iot market size is predicted to reach $95.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 66.9%.

The growth in the 5g iot market is due to a surge in mobile network data traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest 5g iot market share. Major players in the 5g iot market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5G IoT Market Segments

By Component: Solution, Hardware, Software and Platform, Services

By Network Type: 5G Standalone (SA), 5G Non-Standalone (NSA)

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

By End User: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Automotive and Transportation, Supply Chain and Logistics, Government and Public Safety, Agriculture, Other End Users

By Geography: The global 5g iot market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

sample_request?id=7853&type=smp

5G IoT refers to a service that communicates across all bands with both the local area network and the wide area network (WAN) with the proper speed, latency, and cost trade-offs. The 5G IoT is used for faster, more stable, and more secure connectivity, advancing everything from self-driving cars to smart grids for renewable energy to AI-enabled robots on factory floors.

Read More On The 5G IoT Global Market Report At:

report/5g-iot-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. 5G IoT Market Characteristics

3. 5G IoT Market Trends And Strategies

4. 5G IoT Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. 5G IoT Market Size And Growth

......

27. 5G IoT Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. 5G IoT Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

IoT Connectivity Management Platform Global Market Report 2024 report/iot-global-market-report

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2024 report/5g-infrastructure-equipment-global-market-report

5G Services Global Market Report 2024

report/5g-services-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Esoteric Testing Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027