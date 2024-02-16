Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Business Research Company's Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's“Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the water infrastructure repair technologies market size is predicted to reach $109.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth in the water infrastructure repair technologies market is due to the ageing water infrastructure. North America region is expected to hold the largest water infrastructure repair technologies market share. Major players in the water infrastructure repair technologies market include Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions, 3M Company, Suez SA, Core & Main Inc., Xylem Inc., Pentair PLC, IDEX Corporation.

Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Segments

By Product: Flanges, Valves, Fittings, Pipes And Connectors, Couplings

By Repair Technology: Remote Assessment And Monitoring, Open And Cut-Pipe Repair, Spot Assessment And Repair, Trenchless Pipe Repair

By Application: Drinking Water Distribution, Wastewater Collection

By Geography: The global water infrastructure repair technologies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Water infrastructure repair technologies refer to the technologies used for the repair and maintenance of different water infrastructures. Water supply, treatment, storage, water resource management, flood mitigation, and hydropower are all included in the broad category of water infrastructure. The water infrastructure repair technologies are used for inspection, tracking critical faults, and maintaining pipeline infrastructure.

