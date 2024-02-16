Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's“Tuberculosis Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the tuberculosis diagnostics market size is predicted to reach $3.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the tuberculosis diagnostics market is due to the rise in the incidence of tuberculosis. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest tuberculosis diagnostics market share. Major players in the tuberculosis diagnostics market include Beckton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Qiagen N.V, BioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer,.

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Segments

By Test Type: Radiographic Tests, Nucleic Acid Testing, Cytokine Detection Tests, Drug Resistance Tests, Skin Test or Mantoux Test (TST), Blood or Serology Test, Smear Microscopy Tests, Cell Culture-Based Tests, Other Test Types

By Disease Stage: Latent Tuberculosis, Active Tuberculosis

By End-User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Physician's Office Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Academics And Research Facilities

By Geography: The global tuberculosis diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tuberculosis diagnostics refers to a tool or test with high sensitivity and specificity for TB diagnosis and tracking the effectiveness of treatment. Tuberculosis diagnostics are used to identify acid-fast bacilli (AFB) in clinical specimens and to detect tuberculosis.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Characteristics

3. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

