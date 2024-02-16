Collaborative Divorce Austin Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

Members of Collaborative Divorce Austin recently joined The Respectful Divorce podcast, to discuss how clients can approach a Collaborative Divorce.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Attorney Sara Saltmarsh and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst Jennifer Failla recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast , to discuss how clients can approach a Collaborative Divorce. As members of Collaborative Divorce Austin , they dedicated their careers to helping clients divorce in a cost-effective and amicable fashion. Saltmarsh, is an attorney who began practicing Collaborative Divorce when the process first came to Austin 20 years ago. She found that the incorporation of financial analysts, mental health professionals and attorneys in a divorce gives clients a higher chance of making a well-rounded decision that satisfies all parties.In this episode, Saltmarsh and Failla talk about how clients undergoing a Collaborative Divorce have significantly more input and control over the situation than they would in a litigation process. Though the clients work with a team of divorce professionals, Collaborative Divorce still ends up saving them money, time and emotional distress.“I think the most appealing aspect of Collaborative Divorce is giving clients the autonomy to make their own decisions,” said Failla.Collaborative Divorce Austin is an interdisciplinary group of attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial specialists dedicated to using a team-based approach to handling divorces. From March 4-8, they will offer free 30-minute consultations for Texas residents in collaboration with Divorce With Respect Week TM 2024, a growing national initiative to promote Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. For more information on Divorce With Respect WeekTM, visitTo listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit . The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.To contact podcast host Tim Crouch, email ....

