Grand Circle Cruise Line Named #1 Best Cruise Line For Solo Travelers In 2024 USA Today 10 Best Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Also wins Best River Cruise Line honors

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Circle Cruise Line has earned the coveted title of #1 Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards . The company was nominated by a panel of relevant experts-including editors from USA Today and 10Best- before being voted on by the public online. Grand Circle was also recognized by USA Today as the #4 Best River Cruise Line for 2024.

Grand Circle Cruise Line has earned the coveted title of #1 Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Continue Reading

"We are honored to be named the #1 cruise line for solo travelers," said Brian FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Circle. "Thank you to the readers of USA Today and our own travelers for voting us at the top in these awards. This award reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and to providing life-changing experiences for solo travelers as the leader in solo travel."

Grand Circle Cruise Line, offering the best value in river cruising, operates an award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships throughout Europe. Travelers explore in groups of 38 on average aboard Grand Circle's 86- to 162-passenger ships. Exclusive Discovery Series events take travelers into the heart of their destination's culture, providing a glimpse at its people's day-to-day lives. Local Program Directors accompany travelers throughout the trip, with up to four Program Directors available to each group. Program Directors are available 24/7, foster camaraderie in the group, and bring their homelands to life as only a local can.

Grand Circle Cruise Line proudly offers the lowest Single Supplements in the industry across all trips, in addition to free Single Supplements on all pre- and post-trip extensions.

With Grand Circle, solo travelers also enjoy the peace of mind that comes with traveling with a trusted and experienced river cruise line.

The Grand Circle Cruise Line fleet is privately owned for a more personalized experience, and its comfortable, intimate accommodations offer the amenities of a hotel and the convenience of unpacking just once. The company's regional offices throughout Europe help craft itineraries with an insider's perspective.

Grand Circle Cruise Line was named among the Top 10 River Cruises by Conde Nast Traveler in 2023. Travel + Leisure named Grand Circle among the Top 5 Best River Cruise Lines in its 2023 World's Best Awards.

For more information on Grand Circle Cruise Line, please visit

or call 1 -800-221-2610.

SOURCE Grand Circle Cruise Line