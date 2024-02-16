Blinds Company Showcases Extensive Window Treatments At Birmingham Home Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mount Olive, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Olive, Alabama -

Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham, a reputable business known for its bespoke window treatments, is set to participate in the notable Birmingham Home Show from February 16 to 18, 2024. This highly anticipated event serves as a bustling marketplace for home-related merchandise and services. Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham will exhibit an array of their product offerings at their designated booth during this time.

Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham takes great pride in its deep-seated family values and the extensive variety of window treatments they provide. They have adapted to match the unique tastes and requirements of customers, boasting a diverse selection of blinds that includes everything from traditional wood blinds to practical faux wood blinds, pioneering skylight blinds, and fashionable panel track blinds. Each style and color variation offered is tailored to complement any home decor effortlessly.

The company also provides a flexible assortment of window shades to effectively manage light and maintain privacy. Options vary widely from roller shades, cellular shades, and roman shades to bamboo & grass shades. For customers who want to maximize their outdoor living spaces, the company features exterior shades in its product range.

Catering to more traditional tastes, Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham offers an array of shutters, including classic wood shutters, sturdy composite shutters, and the ever-favored plantation shutters. Like their other window treatments, these shutters harmoniously blend style and functionality, enhancing any space they occupy.

Committed to a holistic approach to window treatments, Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham also serves an elegant collection of semi-dressed drapes and custom panel curtains. These add a splash of sophistication to any room, making them a preferred choice for homeowners seeking a luxe touch.

In addition to their vast product catalog, Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham offers on-site repair services. Should a customer's blinds or shades malfunction, the company's skilled professionals are ready to provide quick and efficient home repairs.

As the Birmingham Home Show approaches, Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham is eager to display its diverse range of window treatments to attendees. The home show serves as an optimal platform for those looking to revamp their homes or for those seeking trending window design options.

"We see our presence at the Birmingham Home Show as an opportunity to illuminate the quality and diversity of our products and services," Mark Tant, owner of Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham, said. He went on to emphasize, "Our biggest advantage is our commitment to customer satisfaction, which always remains our priority."

Aligned with their customer-first approach, Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham provides free estimates, flexible financing options, and a limited lifetime warranty on their products. This is to ensure their services and products remain affordable, accessible, and of the highest quality.

"We're excited to present our products and to tackle customer inquiries at the event," adds Tant. Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham stands ready to provide flawless window treatment solutions that meet customer needs.

The upcoming Birmingham Home Show offers a great opportunity to witness the vast range and exceptional quality of Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham's products in person. So, mark the calendars. They extend an invitation for everyone to visit their booth during the show's hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on February 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on February 17, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 18.

