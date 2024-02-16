Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's “Aluminum Curtain Wall Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the aluminum curtain wall market size is predicted to reach $62.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the aluminum curtain wall market is due to an increase in construction activities. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aluminum curtain wall market share. Major players in the aluminum curtain wall market include Arconic Corporation, Josef Gartner GmbH, Umicore Building Products USA Inc., Schüco International, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope.

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Segments

.By Type: Stick-Built, Semi-Unitized, Unitized

.By Material: Fiberglass And Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, Plastic Foam

.By Construction Type: Refurbishment, New Construction

.By Application: Commercial, Residential

.By Geography: The global aluminum curtain wall market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An aluminum curtain wall refers to a glass, metal, or light stone infill that is placed inside a thin wall frame. It is made from lightweight materials that increase airtightness and energy efficiency while preventing water infiltration and lowering total building expenses. It is commonly used in commercial buildings and high-rise structures to enhance their thermal and solar management effectiveness in difficult climates.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Characteristics

3. Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aluminum Curtain Wall Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size And Growth

......

27. Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

