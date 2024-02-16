Astute Technology Management Earns Prestigious Columbus Fast 50 Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The recognition by local business media is the latest in a series of awards and honors for the Columbus-based IT services company.

- Eric MaddenCOLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Astute Technology Management , a leading provider of IT services in Ohio, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of Columbus Business First's“Fast 50” companies for 2023.To qualify for the Fast 50, a company must be privately held and for-profit, with at least $1 million in annual revenue in one of the past three years. In 2023, Astute Technology Management ranked 22nd on the list. The growth rate and ranking are calculated using the company's financial information."Our team at Astute Technology Management is thrilled to be named as one of the Columbus area's 50 fastest-growing companies," said Eric Madden, CEO of Astute Technology Management. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedicated effort of our entire staff, who are all really proud to serve the vibrant business community here in Columbus and across Ohio. It's great to know that our community values the work we do."Vice President Kane Tabor was equally excited about receiving the honor.“In addition to the Columbus Fast 50 list, the company had a very productive year that exceeded our expectations. We earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. We also won one of the IT field's most prestigious awards, a place on the Channel Futures MSP 501 list. As we expand throughout Ohio, these accolades are an encouraging sign that the fundamentals of the Astute Technology Management approach, creating deep customer satisfaction by eliminating our clients' IT problems, will continue to lead to success.”For over 20 years, the Astute Technology Management team has demonstrated its commitment to delivering IT support solutions that help businesses become more stable, productive, and confident. The company's services range from managed IT support and cybersecurity to cloud solutions and IT consulting.For more information about Astute Technology Management and its IT services, please visit them online at .About Astute Technology Management – Since 1998, Astute Technology Management has been providing IT management and support to small and midsized businesses in Ohio. The company's focus on deep and authentic client relationships has earned them an extremely high 98% customer satisfaction rating.Media ContactEric MaddenPresidentAstute Technology Management...

