EAF Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Graftech International Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities

fraud class action lawsuit against GrafTech International Ltd. ("GrafTech" or the "Company") (NYSE: EAF ).

Class Period: February 8, 2019 – August 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2024

Investors suffering losses on their GrafTech investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that GrafTech's manufacturing operations in Monterrey, Mexico had for decades chronically contaminated neighboring communities with harmful carcinogenic gasses and particulate matter; (2) that GrafTech had signed agreements with local authorities committing itself to improving the environmental performance of its Monterrey facility, but repeatedly failed to honor these commitments; (3) that GrafTech had been repeatedly warned over an approximately 30-year period regarding its wanton disregard for the environment and health and well-being of people near its operations in Monterrey, Mexico; (4) that GrafTech's operations in Monterrey, Mexico were not in compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; (5) that the Company had failed to adequately remediate the environmental problems caused by the Monterrey facility following the 2019 administrative proceeding conducted by the Department of Sustainable Development of the State of Nuevo León; (6) that the government of Apodaca had sought intervention from the State of Nuevo León authorities to curtail and prevent the adverse environmental impacts and noncompliance with environmental laws and regulations caused by the Monterrey facility; (7) that GrafTech's purported cost leadership was achieved in substantial part by failing to implement appropriate and effective environmental safeguards at its manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico; (8) that GrafTech's capital expenditures and/or related operational projects were woefully insufficient to adequately address the harm that the Company's operations in Monterrey, Mexico had inflicted on the environment and people within the neighboring communities; (9) that as a result of the foregoing, GrafTech was acutely exposed to undisclosed material risks that the Company's manufacturing operations in Monterrey, Mexico would be severely disrupted by government action or enforcement; (10) that as a result, GrafTech was acutely exposed to undisclosed material risks that its supplies of pin stock and graphite electrodes would be withdrawn and/or materially diminished, thereby materially harming the Company's business, operations, reputation, and financial results; and (11) that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

learn more

about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

[email protected] , or visit our website at .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

