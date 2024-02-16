Ascent Integrated Tech To Showcase Firefighter Indoor Tracking At Northeastern Illinois Public Safety Training Academy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ascent's previous burn demo at NIPSTA

Ascent is inviting fire departments in the Chicagoland area on March 19th from 9:00am to 12:00pm to experience third-party validated indoor tracking technology.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ascent Integrated Tech is set to host a live technology demonstration at the Northeastern Illinois Public Safety Training Academy (NIPSTA) on March 19th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. This event underscores Ascent's origins as a Chicago-born startup and emphasizes NIPSTA's role as a crucial Chicagoland resource for fire departments and fire professionals.First responders from across the Chicagoland area are invited to witness a live demonstration of Ascent's indoor localization system. Firefighters are equipped with modules that track their location indoors, as well as create a 3D floor plan of their path for Incident Commanders to review afterwards. This information provides actionable insights to IC to make the most efficient, and well-informed decisions while on the fire ground.This is an opportunity for local fire professionals to see the practical application of location tracking tools in real-time scenarios. Ascent's technology received top prize in the First Responder Smart Tracking Challenge (FRST) administered by the Indiana University Crisis Technologies Innovation Lab (CTIL) and funded by the National Institute of Safety and Technology (NIST) Public Safety Communications Research (PSCR) lab. This solution is currently deployed in Illinois and Wisconsin departments including the Des Plaines, City of Waukesha, Mattoon, and Charleston Fire Departments. Ascent is actively seeking collaborations with departments interested in joining these early adopters.Departments interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their spots for this technology demonstration. Food and drinks will be provided.About AscentAscent improves first responders' and warfighters' safety and efficiency by informing leadership where their team is and what their condition is, all while monitoring and mapping the battle space. For more information, visitAbout the Northeastern Illinois Public Safety AcademyThe Northeastern Illinois Public Safety Training Academy (NIPSTA) is an intergovernmental agency comprised of municipalities, fire protection districts, and other organizations located in the Chicago metropolitan area that have combined energies and resources to create a regional, state-of-the-art public safety training facility. For more information, visitAbout the FRST ChallengeThe goal of the FRST Challenge is for participants to produce marketable prototypes that demonstrate indoor localization and tracking of first responders within 1-meter accuracy in a variety of buildings without any pre-deployed infrastructure. For more information, visit

