Dr. Joyce Kahng Is Set To Collaborate With Prominent Dental Brands In 2024

- Dr. Joyce KahngCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Joyce Kahng , a leading dental influencer and owner of Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio, is thrilled for an exciting year ahead as she gears up for significant collaborations with leading dental brands in 2024. Building on the successes of the past year, where she was involved in major brand partnerships, Dr. Kahng is set to continue her trajectory by leading initiatives with prominent dental brands to create engaging and informative content for her audience.Reflecting on the upcoming collaborations, Dr. Joyce Kahng expresses her enthusiasm, stating,“I am thrilled to announce the exciting partnerships lined up for 2024. These collaborations will not only showcase innovative dental products but also provide my audience with valuable information to enhance their oral care routines. I look forward to the journey ahead and the opportunity to collaborate with brands that share my commitment to promoting optimal oral health.”The next collaboration for Dr. Joyce Kahng is with one of the most renowned dental brands for sensitive teeth and the campaign launches this March. As part of this collaboration, Dr. Kahng will be promoting the brand on her personal Instagram and TikTok through informative videos that explain the science behind the product. She will also be creating engaging content for the company's digital platforms. The content will include approximately 10 features, serving as interviews where she will act as a dental expert. These features will be utilized for various publications, media features, and may also be featured in a digital commercial on platforms such as YouTube or Amazon.With an online audience of over a million followers , Dr. Joyce Kahng has become a trusted source for dental information. People consistently turn to Dr. Kahng for expert insights on prevalent dental concerns, seeking her informed opinion on trending dental topics and reliable recommendations for products that have proven effectiveness. In 2023 alone, Dr. Joyce Kahng collaborated with Church & Dwight Co., Inc, ARM & HAMMER ToothpasteTM, TheraBreathTM, OrajelTM, and GUM® Soft-Picks®.Dr. Joyce Kahng invites her followers to join her on this exciting journey, promising insightful content and valuable recommendations throughout 2024. With her dedication to promoting optimal oral health and her genuine endorsement of brands she trusts, Dr. Kahng is ready for a remarkable year ahead, establishing herself as a key influencer in the online space of dental care.About Dr. Joyce KahngDr. Kahng specializes in minimally invasive dental procedures that restore and enhance a patient's smile. This includes Porcelain Veneers and Cosmetic Bonding. Her practice, Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio in Costa Mesa, utilizes the most modern dental technology. From a Computer-Assisted Anesthesia System to state of the art digital scanning technologies that utilize Near Infrared Technology, she is able to provide a more comfortable syringeless, metal-free facility, including proper removal and isolation of silver fillings.For more information, visit .

