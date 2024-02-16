Arms Loot Case: 7 Cops Suspended In Manipur; Internet Suspended In Churachandpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Feb 16 (IANS) Seven Manipur Rifles personnel were suspended on Friday for negligence in duty following the looting of arms and ammunition by a mob from the 5th Battalion Manipur Rifles camp in Imphal East district on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials quoting the suspension order said the seven personnel were suspended for“grave negligence and dereliction of duties” after arms and ammunition were looted from the 5th Battalion Manipur Rifles armoury.

The police said that six persons have also been arrested in connection with the case, and four INSAS rifles, one AK Ghatak-2, few magazines of self-loading rifles and 16 small boxes of 9 mm ammunition -- which are suspected to have been looted from the armoury -- have been recovered from the accused on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, internet and mobile data services have been suspended for five days starting Friday in the tribal-dominated Churachandpur district after a mob numbering around 400 people attempted to storm the office of the district superintendent of police on Thursday night.

The security forces dispersed the mob by firing tear gas shells and controlled the situation, even though tension ran high in the area till late on Friday night.

On Tuesday, a mob accompanied by some village volunteers had barged into the camp of the 5th Battalion Manipur Rifles at Chingarel in Imphal East district, and fled with arms and ammunition.

