Hesai Group (HSAI) Tanks After US Claims It Is Linked To Beijing’S Military - - Hagens Berman

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) Investigation:

In connection with Hesai's Feb. 2023 IPO and in subsequent filings, the company assured investors that“we are not currently affected by the Entity List or other U.S. export control laws or regulations in any material respect[.]”

But on Jan. 31, 2024, media outlets reported that the U.S. had added more than a dozen PRC-based companies to a list created by the U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”) to highlight firms it says are allegedly working with Beijing's military, as part of a broader effort to keep American technology from aiding China. Hesai was among those added to the list known as“Entities Identified as Chinese Military Companies Operating in the United States” or the“Entity List.”

This news sent the price of Hesai American Depositary Shares crashing $1.81 (or about 31%) lower on Feb. 1, 2024 to close at $4.02, 78% below the company's IPO price.

“We're investigating whether Hesai may have misled investors about its potential ties to the PRC military,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

