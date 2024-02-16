Anti-Money Laundering Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Anti-Money Laundering Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the anti-money laundering market size is predicted to reach $5.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.

The growth in the anti-money laundering market is due to the growing focus on digital payments and internet banking. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti-money laundering market share . Major players in the anti-money laundering market include NICE Actimize Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Trulioo Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Fiserv Inc., Oracle Corporation.

Anti-Money Laundering Market Segments

.By Product: Compliance Management, Currency Transaction Reporting, Customer Identity Management, Transaction Monitoring.

.By Component: Software, Services.

.By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

.By Organization size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

.By End-User: BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global anti-money laundering market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anti-money laundering refers to a procedure used by financial institutions, including banks, insurance companies, and gaming and gambling establishments to keep an eye on and stop any unlawful actions that enable money laundering and terrorist financing. To prevent fraudulent and illegal activity surrounding the financial systems banks and financial institutions adhere to a set of policies and regulations for KYC (Know Your Customer) /CDD (Customer Due Diligence), transaction screening, monitoring, and compliance. The anti-money laundering is used to stop the practice of generating income through illegal actions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Anti-Money Laundering Market Characteristics

3. Anti-Money Laundering Market Trends And Strategies

4. Anti-Money Laundering Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Anti-Money Laundering Market Size And Growth

......

27. Anti-Money Laundering Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Anti-Money Laundering Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

