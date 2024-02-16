Monarch Switzerland Receives CIM-NCMA Accreditation From The Canadian Institute Of Management For The BBA Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Monarch Business School Switzerland is Proud To Announce the CIM-NCMA Accreditation for the Bachelor of Business Administration Program

- Dr. Henderson, Dean of the SchoolZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monarch Business School Switzerland is proud to announce that it has received NCMA accreditation from the Canadian Institute of Management for its Bachelor of Business Administration program. The accreditation is valid for a 5 year period until 2029. This accreditation helps to highlight the great value of the Monarch Bachelor degree to all BBA students, potential applicants and employers of the program graduates. Accreditation provides all BBA students with free Associate Membership to CIM, the use of their learning resources as well as a pathway for further professional designations.Monarch Business School Switzerland would like to take the opportunity to thank Dr. Miray Barsoum, Director of Accreditation at Monarch Business School, for her tireless efforts as well as the staff and Directors of the Canadian institute of Management for their support, in particular Dr. Matthew Jelavic, CEO of CIM.The Online Bachelor of Business Administration program in Global Management at Monarch Business School Switzerland covers the critical learning aspects and knowledge base for candidates to successfully enter industry upon graduation. Focus areas include: Business Fundamentals, Communication Skills, Organizational Bahaviour, Digital Marketing & MIS, Economics, Finance, Business Law, Entrepreneurship, Project Management, International Business, Sustainability, Cultural Intelligence, and Strategic Management. The program presently has candidates from 30 countries participating online through the Monarch Digital Campus, a state-of-the-art learning management system affording students easy access from anywhere in the world 24 x 7. The asynchronous nature of the program provides the students with the greatest level of flexibility and independence enabling flexible hours. Students need not be on the platform at any predetermined time and may complete their studies as per their own schedule.Full Scholarships Available:To date, over 550 students from around the world have been provided full scholarships for the duration of the program thanks to the generous support of the Monarch Alumni Association. Full Scholarships to attend the next intake for September 2024 of the 3.5 year online Bachelor of Business Administration program are now available. Interested applicants should visit the Monarch main website and navigate to the Bachelor program application form.About Monarch Business School:Monarch Business School Switzerland was formed in 2010 to provide high-quality asynchronous graduate and doctoral programs in management for working professionals. Since 2010, thousands of high-calibre managers and executives have studied within the graduate faculty at Monarch within our Professional PhD, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Leadership, Doctor of Social Science, and Executive MBA programs. The Bachelor of Business Administration program was created in 2019 and is presently on its fifth intake. The mission of the Bachelor program is to bring the same high-quality level of instruction to young students from around the world in a flexible and encouraging online environment.

