Experts Gather At UCLA To Inspire Hope And Healing Through New Ideas In Behavioral Health

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experts Gather at UCLA to Inspire Hope and Healing Through New Ideas in Behavioral HealthLos Angeles, CA - April 17-19, 2024The 3rd annual Emerging Themes in Behavioral Health conference returns to the UCLA Luskin Conference Center this April, bringing together a diverse group of thought leaders and clinicians to share fresh perspectives on mental health and wellbeing. With a theme of "Open to Hope Again," the conference aims to reignite passion and possibility in the field after a difficult few years.Leading experts at the vanguard of new approaches to behavioral health will present over the two full days. Headlining speakers include Dr. Paula Stone Williams, an internationally renowned advocate for LGBTQ and gender equity issues; Dr. Christy Gibson, better known as TikTok's“TraumaDoc” with over 130k followers; integrative Family Physician, curandero, and author Joe Tafur; MD and pioneering psychologist Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, founder of the AAKOMA Project for youth of color.Attendees will earn Continuing Education credits while also gaining inspiration from the exchange of ideas.“Our goal is to invigorate clinicians' passion for the field through a blend of knowledge, experience and exploration,” said conference chair Renee Baribeau.“We want to create a space where innovation can flourish.”In addition to thought-provoking lectures and panels, the conference will offer experiential workshops, intimate roundtable discussions, and plenty of networking opportunities.“Attendees will leave feeling renewed hope and possibility,” Baribeau said.“They'll have new tools, insights and connections to bring back to their own communities.”Registration is open now for the conference, which has sold out in previous years. Discounted early bird rates end March 1st. More information can be found at:

