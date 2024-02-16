The Anker Research Institute Have Rebranded

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image taken on a research study trip

Ten years have passed since that first study, so to celebrate, the Anker Research Institute have decided to give themselves a new look.

US, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since the first living wage study was published in 2013, the Anker Methodology® has been used to estimate living wages and living incomes in more than 130 geographical locations in over 50 countries, with strong uptake and interest among both local and international stakeholders.Ten years have passed since that first study, and what started as a project by two researchers Martha Anker and Richard Anker has grown into a dedicated team and research network spanning the globe. The Anker Research Institute (ARI) estimates are used by sustainability standards, companies, governments, international organizations, unions, and suppliers around the world. To celebrate, the ARI have decided to give the Anker Research Institute a new look. Inspired by the original cover of the Anker Methodology book by Martha Anker and Richard Anker published in 2017, they have redesigned their logo and website.The Anker Research Institute was created with the goal of generating knowledge to improve the living standards of working people and their families everywhere. By sharing their research as a public good, they hope they can achieve this goal.The new ARI website went live on 13th February 2024.The ARI hope their new website will be a source of information and inspiration.About the Anker Research Institute.The Anker Research Institute conducts rigorous research on living wage and living income around the world, based on the Anker Methodology. This methodology combines secondary data analysis on people's needs, with thorough on-ground field research on the local cost of nutritious food, healthy housing, adequate health care, and children's education. This combination of primary and secondary data, and the rigorous, locally embedded research, sets the Anker Research Institute apart from other organizations estimating living wages and living incomes. The Institute has the support of Global Living Wage Coalition and is generously institutionally hosted by Social Accountability International.

Frankie Hewitson

Anker Research Institute

+44 7368 399220

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn