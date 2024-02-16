(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

"11th Annual Strategic Internal Communications - East Cultivating a Culture of Connection: Strategic Internal Communications Strategies To Foster The New Employee Experience In 2024" conference has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Join from July 16th - July 18th in beautiful Boston, as the hosts bring together industry experts and communication professionals from around the world to discuss the latest trends, insights, and best practices in internal communications.

As businesses continue to adapt to a rapidly changing world, internal communication has become more critical than ever. Our conference is designed to equip you with the tools and strategies you need to effectively communicate with your employees and foster a culture of connection within your organization.

Through a mix of peer case studies, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, you'll gain valuable insights into how to create compelling employee engagement programs, leverage technology to enhance internal communication and overcome common communication challenges.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to connect with your peers, learn from industry experts, and gain the skills and knowledge you need to take your internal communication strategy to the next level. Register today for the 11th Annual Strategic Internal Communications - East Conference!

In this 3-Day Conference, you will have the opportunity to catch up with your peers, and learn about the challenges they're facing and the tactics they're using to overcome them.

The communications world has been flipped upside down these past two years and this conference will outline practical and tactical solutions to help you:



Importance of communication in fostering a culture of connection within an organization

Best practices for crafting an effective internal communications strategy

Strategies for leveraging technology to enhance internal communication and employee engagement

The role of storytelling in communicating company culture and values

Effective communication during times of change and crisis

Measuring the effectiveness of internal communication efforts

Building a strong employer brand through effective internal communication

The role of leadership in driving a culture of connection and effective internal communication

Creating engaging employee experiences through effective communication and connection Addressing common communication challenges and barriers within organizations.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

Attending the 11th Annual Strategic Internal Communications - East Conference can offer numerous benefits to communication professionals, including:



Gaining valuable insights and best practices from industry experts and peers

Learning about the latest trends and technologies in internal communication

Discovering new strategies for fostering employee engagement and connection

Networking with other communication professionals, building relationships and expanding professional connections

Acquiring new skills and knowledge to enhance your internal communication strategy

Staying up-to-date on industry developments and emerging best practices

Having the opportunity to ask questions and receive feedback from experts

Enhancing your personal and professional brand by attending a prestigious industry event

Experiencing the vibrant and diverse city of Boston Returning to work with fresh perspectives and ideas to apply to your organization

