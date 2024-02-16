Inventhelp Inventor Develops New 2 In 1 Power Supply For VR Gaming (TRO-995)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new power supply for VR Gaming headsets that would ultimately eliminate bulky rechargeable battery packs that hang off the back of your head when your VR is about to die, but you were just getting started. Or, when you are bound to the wall by the cord that inevitably gets tangled around your body because you are lost in another world," said an inventor, from Edmonton, AB, Canada, "so I invented OVERWATCH. My design provides an unlimited source of power to the headset while gaming, while also allowing you to explore the gaming space worry free due to OVERWATCH's built-in cable management system."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy to install setup with a built-in cable management system for a tangle-free experience. It is also customizable to the player's height and gaming space. Plus, its power supply has a complete 360-degree range of motion to the VR Headset for maximum experience for gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-995, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

