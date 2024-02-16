Kellanova Declares Regular Dividend Of $0.56 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (NYSE: K ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.56 per share on the common stock of Kellanova, payable on March 15, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024. The ex-dividend date is February 29, 2024. This is the 397th dividend that Kellanova, previously Kellogg Company, has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.
About Kellanova
Kellanova (NYSE:
K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including
Pringles®,
Cheez-It®,
Pop-Tarts®,
Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®,
RXBAR®,
Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®,
Coco Pops®,
and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.
At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at .
