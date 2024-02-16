JUMPSTART SC Has Been Awarded A $300,000 Grant From The Truist Charitable Fund

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JUMPSTART's Opportunity Center in Restoration Village

JUMPSTART Program Participants Thriving When Given Opportunities

This launches a three-year partnership, supporting the Opportunity Center at Restoration Village, a transitional housing community in Wellford, South Carolina.

- Dr. Cary Sanders, JUMPSTART SC, CEO

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JUMPSTART SC today announced it received a grant from the Truist Community Catalyst Initiative-a three-year program supporting local initiatives with statewide impact funded by the Truist Charitable Fund, a donor-advised fund administered by The Winston-Salem Foundation. This grant will support a comprehensive resource hub for formerly incarcerated individuals, providing them with essential tools and support to reintegrate into the workforce and society.

The partnership aims to equip participants with essential life skills, financial literacy, and workforce development training. It will facilitate ongoing support and assistance, fostering supportive relationships for transformation. Participants will have the opportunity to acquire transferable culinary skills at an onsite culinary arts facility. Moreover, participants are provided with stable, safe, and affordable living conditions throughout their two years in the program.

Employment opportunities will be available through JUMPSTART's employer network. Additionally, 200 individuals will receive guidance in securing reliable transportation. Lastly, a significant aim of the partnership is that 50 individuals graduating from JUMPSTART will become homeowners during this three-year period.

Cary Sanders, Chief Executive Officer of JUMPSTART SC states that,“As partners like Truist and others come alongside us, we are able to provide men and women with transformational opportunities to get their lives back on track. When men and women experience restoration, cycles of crime and addiction are broken, and our entire community wins.”

“Truist is proud to support JUMPSTART SC's important work,” said Alex Brame, Truist regional president of South Carolina.“Our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities, and supporting organizations such as JUMPSTART SC helps us make a positive impact where we work and live.”

About JUMPSTART SC

In cooperation with donors, churches, and the community, JUMPSTART disciples current and former prisoners and assists with re-entry into society. We accomplish our mission through a holistic residential program and community partnerships to address the spiritual, educational, employment, healthcare, housing, and family relationship needs.

About the Truist Charitable Fund

The Truist Charitable Fund ("TCF") is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives. TCF was established as a donor-advised fund and is administered by The Winston-Salem Foundation. TCF invests in local community organizations, focusing on grants that support initiatives and programs in the areas of educational equity, leadership development, career pathways, small business, and community services.

Cary Sanders

JUMPSTART

+1 864-593-4288

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube