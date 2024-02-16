3D Hearing Announces The Huntingtown, MD Location With Customer First Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HUNTINGTOWN, MD, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 3D Hearing, a leading provider of hearing care services in Maryland, is excited to announce their location at 1430 Solomons Island Rd N, Huntingtown, MD 20639, United States. This location reflects 3D Hearing's commitment to providing the community with access to the latest in hearing aid technology and audiological services.

3D Hearing Huntingtown is equipped with diagnostic and hearing aid fitting equipment, allowing 3D Hearing's team of experienced audiologists and hearing specialists to offer comprehensive hearing assessments, personalized hearing aid fittings, and ongoing support and maintenance services.

"Our goal is to ensure that everyone in the Huntingtown area has access to the best possible hearing care," said Kirk Payne, founder of 3D Hearing. "We understand the impact that hearing loss can have on one's quality of life, and we're here to provide high-quality solutions that are customized to each individual's needs at affordable prices."

The Huntingtown location will offer a wide range of premium hearing aid brands , including Phonak, ReSound, Oticon, Signia, Starkey, and more, ensuring that clients have access to the best products to meet their hearing needs. In addition to hearing aid sales, the location will provide a variety of services such as hearing testing, hearing aid programming, repairs, and maintenance.

3D Hearing stands out for its personalized approach to hearing care, which includes a thorough assessment of each client's hearing needs, lifestyle, and budget. The team's dedication to using the latest technology and providing expert advice has made 3D Hearing a trusted name in audiological services across Maryland.

"Clients of 3D Hearing Huntingtown can expect the same high level of service that 3D Hearing is known for, including flexible scheduling, transparent pricing, and a friendly, welcoming environment." - Kirk Payne, Founder of 3D Hearing.

For more information about 3D Hearing and the services offered at the new Huntingtown location, please visit 3D Hearing's website:

