Inventhelp Inventor Develops Decorative Cover For Doors (TRO-988)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and decorative door cover to welcome guests or display holiday spirit," said an inventor, from Membertou, NS, Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE WRAP. My design offers a custom and stylish appearance and it could be displayed upon the door throughout the entire year."

The invention provides a decorative door accessory for holidays and special occasions. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional door decorations. As a result, it provides a fun and novel appearance and it could spark attention. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-988, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp