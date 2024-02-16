BPO Industry Veteran, Parikshat 'Parry' Nagpal, Appointed As New CEO Of KMC Teams To Spearhead Growth And Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KMC Solutions announces the strategic appointment of BPO industry veteran Parikshat 'Parry' Nagpal as CEO of KMC Teams, marking a significant step towards global expansion and innovation. With a rich 25-year background in the BPO sector, Nagpal is tasked with propelling KMC Teams into a future of growth and unprecedented success.

Michael McCullough, CEO of KMC Solutions, expressed confidence in Nagpal's ability to lead the company to new heights, citing his exceptional expertise and visionary leadership as key to achieving ambitious growth objectives worldwide.

Nagpal aims to leverage his extensive experience in scaling operations and leading transformation efforts to expand KMC Teams' service offerings and explore new growth avenues. His appointment is part of KMC's broader strategy to enhance its market presence through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Upon accepting his new position, Parikshat Nagpal shared his enthusiasm, "I am profoundly grateful and excited for the opportunity to lead KMC Teams at such a pivotal moment. The company's impressive 13-year legacy and its commitment to exceptional service and growth are incredibly inspiring. It's clear to me that we have a high-performing team here at KMC. My aim is to leverage my experience to take KMC Teams to new frontiers, focusing on expanding our service offerings and exploring new growth avenues both organically and through strategic partnerships."

To underpin its growth ambitions, the company has also expanded its global footprint, establishing a dedicated sales team in the United States and in Australia. Under Nagpal's leadership, KMC Solutions looks forward to a new chapter of service excellence and client

satisfaction on a global scale.

About KMC Solutions

KMC Solutions fuels disruptive innovation and unlocks workspace agility. We empower the world's most disruptive companies to scale operations and accelerate growth, seamlessly combining high-performing offshore teams in the Philippines with the perfect workspace backdrop. Choose from our expansive network of flexible office spaces, from fully serviced private offices to fully customized floors. Build your dream team, optimize your efficiency, and disrupt the market with KMC Solutions.

Heidi Manabat

KMC Solutions

+63 2 8779 6540

email us here