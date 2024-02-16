Historic Day With Stone Laying Of Country's 22Nd AIIMS In Rewari: Haryana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Rewari, Feb 16 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said "today was a historic day" as the foundation of the country's 22nd AIIMS was laid here.

He said in 2013 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, at that time, the people of the country saw him to be the next PM and his journey as PM began from the land of Rewari on September 15, 2013.

Speaking on the occasion after PM Modi laid foundation for AIIMS Rewari to be built at a cost of about Rs 1,650 crore and Gurugram Metro Rail project to be developed at a cost of Rs 5,450 crore, the Chief Minister said the people here had been demanding for years that a centre like AIIMS be opened, and today, its foundation stone has been laid.

"The campaign to open medical colleges in every district of the state, which has been launched by the Haryana government, also holds great importance in health services. This AIIMS will not only benefit the people of southern Haryana but also the people of Rajasthan."

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Majra village, who have donated their panchayat land for this AIIMS.

Private land has also been purchased for this.

Khattar also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation of the Gurugram Metro project, which costs around Rs 5,500 crore.

This metro service will benefit people from all over the country and abroad.

He said "Millennium City Gurugram plays a very important role in the progress of the country and the state".

The Chief Minister said Haryana's first airport is being built in Hisar district.

Domestic and international flights will start there very soon. Similarly, to strengthen the railway network, the Prime Minister has also inaugurated the Rohtak-Hansi railway line from Rohtak. He said "today's day is also important from a cultural point of view".

The Prime Minister has inaugurated the Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra. Khattar said Haryana has made a significant contribution to the progress of the country.

"Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Haryana is progressing in leaps and bounds."

He assured that whatever expectations the Centre has from Haryana, "we will fulfill them".

