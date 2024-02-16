Global Secondhand Apparel Market Report 2024-2028: Market To Grow By $183.54 Billion - Rise Of Resale Platforms Driving Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Global Secondhand Apparel Market 2024-2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The secondhand apparel market is forecasted to grow by USD 183.54

bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.76%

This study identifies the rise of resale platforms for used clothes as one of the prime reasons driving the secondhand apparel market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by sustainability and ethical practices, increased visibility and acceptance of secondhand fashion on social media platforms, and increased mergers and acquisitions among vendors and retailers. Also, the emergence of clothing rental and subscription services and the expanding retail apparel industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the secondhand apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading secondhand apparel market vendors. Also, the secondhand apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Positioning of Vendors



Amazon Inc.

ASOS Plc

Bahaal Technologies Pvt Ltd

Depop Ltd.

eBay Inc.

Etsy Inc.

Goodwill Industries International

Hennes and Mauritz AB

leboncoin

Patagonia Inc.

Poshmark Inc.

SHEIN

The RealReal Inc.

The Salvation Army

ThredUp Inc.

UNIQLO India Pvt. Ltd.

Vestiaire Collective

VINTED INC.

Wallapop Zalando SE

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global secondhand apparel market 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Kids - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Traditional thrift stores and donations - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Resale - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets