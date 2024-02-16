Lambdatest Announces Integration With Bitrise To Streamline Mobile App Testing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bitrise & LambdaTest integrate for Appium, Espresso, & XCUI testing on 3000+ real devices, streamlining mobile testing & accelerating development.

San Francisco, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing platform announces its integration with Bitrise , the mobile CI/CD platform as a service (PaaS), to enhance mobile app testing capabilities for developers.

Bitrise is a comprehensive mobile-first continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) platform that accelerates software development projects. It offers enterprises the options for code storage on-premise or cloud storage, an effortless hardware setup, and wide coverage of the mobile stack. Developers are now able to perform Appium, Espresso, and XCUI testing on an online device farm with over 3000 real devices and OS versions thanks to Bitrise's integration with LambdaTest

Mayank Bhola, Head of Product and Co-Founder, LambdaTest, said, "Integrating with Bitrise aligns with our vision to provide developers with a comprehensive seamless testing solution for app testing. By leveraging LambdaTest integration with Bitrise, developers can ensure the quality and performance of their mobile apps across a diverse range of real devices, enabling them to deliver exceptional user experiences."

Bitrise users may now run tests on Appium, Espresso, and XCUI tests directly within their CI/CD workflows, leading to shorter feedback loops and more efficient development cycles. Developers can now enjoy parallel test executions with LambdaTest's scalable cloud infrastructure, which significantly decreases test execution time and enhances overall productivity.



Stephen Ochs, Head of Demand Generation, Bitrise, remarked, "We are delighted to partner with LambdaTest to offer our users enhanced mobile testing capabilities. The integration enables developers to streamline their testing processes and deliver high-quality mobile apps with confidence."

Developers can now deliver cutting-edge apps while making sure their apps are compatible across devices to deliver the best user experience. With this integration in place, enterprises can streamline their mobile app testing by eliminating the need for manual device management and provisioning.

About LambdaTest



LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.



About Bitrise



Bitrise is a mobile CI/CD platform as a service (PaaS) that enables developers to automate the building, testing, and deploying of mobile apps. With features like exhaustive mobile stack coverage, cloud-based code storage, and zero hardware setup, Bitrise accelerates software development projects and empowers teams to deliver high-quality mobile applications efficiently

